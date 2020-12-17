Major Snowfall Blankets Hudson Valley Roads Thursday Morning

Snow accumulations of a foot and more are making travel tough for Hudson Valley commuters on Thursday morning.

Early Thursday saw snowfall amounts in Poughkeepsie just under a foot. Some areas received much more, and the winter storm isn't finished just yet.

A. Boris

Thursday morning is turning out to be a tough travel day, with plows having a tough time keeping up with the falling snow. Major roads throughout the Hudson Valley are passable, but speeds are reduced due to wind-driven snow that is causing visibility problems.

There are travel bans in effect throughout the Hudson Valley with municipalities asking only essential personnel to be on the roads. Empty tractor-trailers and tandems are not being allowed on I-84, the New York State Thruway and other major roads.

As of 6am, Hudson Valley traffic reporter, Nancy Reamy, said that there were a few scattered accidents and disabled cars, but expected more to pop up as the snow continues to fall until around noon.

A. Boris

Those who are looking to take mass transit will be happy to know that Metro-North service has finally been restored, but officials are asking people to avoid any unnecessary travel.

Plows and sanders are on all of the Hudson River crossings, battling strong winds and keeping lanes open for emergency travel. Schools are all closed to in-person learning. Students already taking virtual classes from home may or may not be meeting. Wappingers Central School District announced that all remote classes are canceled. You can check the status of all Hudson Valley schools on our Snow Closing and Delay database.

Stay tuned to 101.5 WPDH for live updates throughout the morning. You can also get traffic and weather alerts sent directly through your phone using the WPDH app.