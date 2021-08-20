Magical New Business Coming to the Walkway Area of Poughkeepsie

I’ve been a resident of the City of Poughkeepsie for almost 30 years. I’ve seen businesses come and go. I’ve seen depressed areas become up and coming areas. I’ve seen new housing and, lately, a lot of renovating of some of the older run-down houses. I remember before the Walkway Over the Hudson was a beautiful park that draws tourists and locals alike.

One of the areas near the Walkway, the Little Italy section of Poughkeepsie has always been one of my favorite areas. There is a delicious Italian bakery, a hot new restaurant, and a few other fun spots. Not as many as in the past, but I think that’s about to change.

For years, next to the bakery, there has been a storefront that always had a couple of birds, some plants, and not much else. It was at one time an auto parts store, but it hasn’t been in business for years. The building was in good shape and it never looked really messy, it just looked kind of sad.

Well, the other day I passed by that very storefront and noticed that the windows are covered, and there is a sign in the window. It says ‘Something Magical Coming Soon’ Something magical? What could be magical? Is it a store? A new restaurant? What could it be? Whatever it is, I’m intrigued by the idea of something magical. Especially if it means a new business in the neighborhood.

I’ll be making a point to pass by there often, and I’ll keep you updated on this magical new place coming to Poughkeepsie. I can’t wait to see what it is!

