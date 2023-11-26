4 Things New Yorkers Can Unplug To Lower Their Electric Bill

Inflation is hitting everyone hard so let's talk about a really easy way to save some serious money. How about unplugging appliances when you're not using them? You might be surprised at how much money you can save just by taking this one simple step.

Get our free mobile app

First of all, we need to figure out what appliances we should unplug? Let's start with the trusty toaster. Sure, it's much easier to leave it plugged in all the time, but did you know that it's still sucking up energy and money out of your pocket, even when it's not toasting your bagel? If you make it a habit to disconnect it as part of your morning routine, you'll save money and that adds up over time.

Next up on the unplugging hit list is the coffeemaker. We know, the thought of having to reprogram it every morning might bit of a hassle. Here's the thing, that little coffee buddy of yours is still using electricity...even when it's not brewing you a cup of coffee. Unplug it when you're done, and you'll be saving moolah while getting your caffeine fix.

Let's talk about your TV. I am so guilty of this, I hit the power button and leave it on standby mode. What I didn't know is even in standby mode, the TV is still eating up energy. Let's make an effort to pull the plug when you're done with your favorite show or game. I'm in are you?

Don't Forget To Unplug This Device

Last but not least, we have the notorious energy vampire which is the charger. That innocent-looking phone or laptop charger that's plugged in all the time is silently using up electricity...even when it's not charging anything. So, once your device is fully charged, make sure to unplug that charger and keep your energy bill from haunting you.

We know it might seem like a hassle to constantly plug and unplug these appliances, but your wallet will thank you. Happy unplugging!