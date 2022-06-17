Love Fireflies? How to Attract Them to Your Hudson Valley Yard

I haven’t even seen one firefly yet this year. It could be because I get up at 4AM and I’m usually asleep before it gets dark. But I haven’t even seen any on the weekends. And so many people on Facebook are talking about the fireflies and how many they’ve been seeing. It got me thinking that maybe there is something I could do to get more fireflies in my yard. I love them and think that they add beauty to a summer night.

When I was a kid, I remember summer nights chasing fireflies and catching them in jars with little holes in the top. Probably not the ideal situation for the fireflies, but it was fun. And I’m pretty sure that my parents made us release them before any physical damage was done. They may have been emotionally affected, but they seemed to get over it pretty quickly as they flew away from that glass prison.

I decided it was time to do some research, so I did what all serious researchers do. I googled how to attract fireflies to my yard. And I learned that there are a few things that you can do to make your property more appealing to fireflies. Or lightning bugs, as some people like to call them. And I was happy to find out that there are things I can do.

According to ruralsprout.com, letting your lawn grow will help attract fireflies by providing them with a safe haven. And you get a little break from mowing, which is nice. Adding a water feature, even a simple sprinkler, may also help bring fireflies to your yard. Apparently, fireflies love water. Got a fireplace or wood stove? Then you probably have a woodpile, which also attracts fireflies. Fireflies love trees, so planting trees, especially pine trees should do the trick. Keep outside lighting low or turn it off. And if you’re using chemicals on your lawn and plants, stop. Fireflies somehow know to stay away.

So, if you’re looking to light up your summer nights with fireflies, those tips may help. I’m going to try a couple of them and hopefully my yard will be lighting up in no time. Fireflies are one of the best parts of summer. And remember, if you choose to catch fireflies, release them quickly. And have a great summer.

