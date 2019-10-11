Look Out for The Orange Hunter’s Moon This Sunday

October isn't complete without at least one spooky moon.

This Sunday, October 13th, if we have a clear night in the Hudson Valley, we'll be able to get a glimps of the Full Hunter's Moon. According to Country Living, on Sunday right after the sun sets at 18:35pm (6:35pm) the Hunter's Moon will rise and be at the highest peak around midnight.

Tania de Sales Marques, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, tells Country Living it's called the Hunters Moon because of the "early European and Native American tribes who would associate October's full moon with the season for hunting game and preparing for the winter months."

It is also said that the Hunters Moon can look brighter and bigger than most moons, with a warm orange hint. This is said to be because of "the location of the moon near the horizon that causes the Hunter’s Moon – or any full moon – to look big and orange in colour."

Here's to hoping for a clear Sunday night sky!

