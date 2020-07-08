Look Inside This Stunning $15 Million Hudson Valley Home For Sale
Take a peek inside this one of a kind Hudson Valley home. Known as Sugar Maple Farm, this massive Poughquag property is on the market for $15,000,000 via Heather Croner Real Estate Sotheby's International Realty.
The 466-acre horse ranch features an 18,000 square foot home with eight bedrooms and nine full baths/5 partials. There is an indoor pool, basketball court, billiards room and in-home fitness center.
