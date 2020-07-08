Look Inside This Stunning $15 Million Hudson Valley Home For Sale

Take a peek inside this one of a kind Hudson Valley home. Known as Sugar Maple Farm, this massive Poughquag property is on the market for $15,000,000 via Heather Croner Real Estate Sotheby's International Realty.

The 466-acre horse ranch features an 18,000 square foot home with eight bedrooms and nine full baths/5 partials. There is an indoor pool, basketball court, billiards room and in-home fitness center.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: