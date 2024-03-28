HGTV Designer Selling Pine Bush, NY Estate For $1.75 Million

HGTV and Magnolia Network designer Cristy Lee McGeehan is selling her stunning estate in Pine Bush.

The design guru has put her 1835 farmhouse on the market for $1.75 million. The property not only includes the historic home that she has completely redesigned, but a "modern log house" as well as a barn, animal stable, chicken coop and beautiful outdoor entertaining areas.

Sitting on 25 acres of land in Pine Bush, New York, Bruyn Estate was originally a sheep farm that supplied Brooks Brothers with wool. It was purchased in the 1980s by an heir to the Singer Sewing Machines fortune and has been featured on HGTV, the Magnolia Network and other design shows.

The main farmhouse features some of the historic home's original features like wide plank floors and wood molding but has also been updated by McGeehan. The main bedroom/bathroom and kitchen have been completely remodeled with luxurious modern fixtures and appliances.

The log cabin was built using reclaimed logs and boasts open-concept living. High ceilings and rustic design make this a perfect place to welcome weekend guests or escape from the primary home for a little relaxation time.

The property has a chicken coop, two barns, fire pits, a hot tub and private landscaping. There are walking trails and views of the Catskill Mountains.

The farmhouse is on the National Registry of Historic Places and up until recently has been offered for rent through Airbnb.

Bruyn Estate was listed by Houlahan Lawrence two weeks ago with an asking price of $1.75 million but will go to auction in April. Scroll down to see more photos of this breathtaking property.

