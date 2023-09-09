Upstate New York Town’s Homes Rank Among USA’s Highest Sellers

Vallejo, California leads the United States as the place where homes are selling far more than their asking price, but Rochester and Ithaca aren't too far behind!

According to a study conducted by relocation experts at Moving Feedback, Vallejo, California has emerged as the top city in the United States where homes are selling over the asking price.

By analyzing historical Zillow data, the study compared sales-to-list ratios of properties in different areas, revealing the cities with the highest and lowest percentages of homes sold above or below the original listing price.

Vallejo, California takes the crown with an impressive average of 1.07 percent over the asking price. With homes listed at an average of $521,177, properties in Vallejo often sell for almost $40,000 more than the listing price.

Not far behind, Rochester comes in as the third city selling the most homes above the original list price. Average sales in Rochester reach $181,242, with properties selling for around $20,449 above the asking price, which amounts to a 1.11 percent increase.

Remarkably, Ithaca also made the list, securing the fifth spot. Homes in Ithaca sell for an average of $276,533, bringing in $13,175 more than the asking price.

On the other end of the spectrum, Key West, Florida tops the list of cities where homes are selling below the asking price. In Key West, properties sell for an average of 0.95% less than the original listing price. Despite an average listing price of $925,997, buyers can snag a deal by purchasing homes nearly $44,000 less than the asking price.

