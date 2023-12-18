Four Airbnbs in Upstate New York that are Absolutely Breathtaking

Looking for something memorable to do this holiday season that doesn't include wrapping gifts or going to boozy parties?

Check out these gorgeous Airbnb properties for a sort of staycation in the wilderness.

Whether you have lived in Upstate New York your entire life, or, you’re seeking an Upstate escape for your next holiday trip, Airbnb has a wide selection of places that can turn your stay into a unique experience that a hotel cannot match. Treehouses, domes, cabins, and beautiful homes, all with incredible views and a chance to truly be a part of Upstate New York’s natural beauty are available for booking on Airbnb. Here are four of these Airbnbs that you should consider for your next holiday as they are simply astonishing.

CREDIT: Airbnb CREDIT: Airbnb loading...

Space: 1 bed, 1 bath

Sleeps; 16+ guests

Price: $330/night

Features: Located in southern Catskill mountains, accessible hiking trails, a big firepit, farm animals (sheep, alpacas, and chicken) accessible to guests, a full-service recording studio, fiber arts workshop, and weekly yoga classes on Sundays.

CREDIT: Airbnb CREDIT: Airbnb loading...

CREDIT: Airbnb CREDIT: Airbnb loading...

Space: 1 bed, 1 bath

Sleeps: 2 guests

Price: $382/night

Features: Secluded, romantic, accessible outdoor hot tub, drivable distance from the town of Woodstock, restaurants, unique shops, hiking trails.

CREDIT: Airbnb CREDIT: Airbnb loading...

Credit: Airbnb Credit: Airbnb loading...

Space: 2 beds, 2 baths

Sleeps: 4 guests

Price: $289/ night

Features: Solar-powered, accessible fire-pit, cozy, pet-friendly, gazebo, picnic table & grill, eco-friendly, charming details.

CREDIT: Airbnb CREDIT: Airbnb loading...

CREDIT: Airbnb CREDIT: Airbnb loading...

Space: 3 beds, 3.5 baths

Sleeps: 8 guests

Price: $713/night

Features: Overlooking the Catskill Mountains, 24/7 concierge, pet-friendly, sauna, hot tub, seasonally heated & accessible pool, private gym, 4 work stations, hiking trails, drivable distance to towns of Woodstock and Rhinebeck, restaurants, wineries, and unique shops.

CREDIT: Airbnb CREDIT: Airbnb loading...

Mona Chahfe contributed to this article.

This Airbnb in Upstate New York is Literally Magical Come Tour This Gorgeous Olde Salem Themed Airbnb Gallery Credit: Airbnb

Rent This Magical, Romantic Tree House In Upstate New York You can check out more photos and make your reservations HERE Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler