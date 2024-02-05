Ozzy Seeking Renter for Sleek West Hollywood Condo at $9.5K a Month

A West Hollywood condo owned by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne is up for rent for $9,500 a month and photos have been shared online.

While the rental is a short ride from the Sunset Strip, it is fairly modest by rock legend standards. The apartment has 1,200 square feet of living space with one bedroom and two bathrooms.

It is, however, inside Sierra Towers. Realtor.com describes the building as a "swanky high-rise." The Osbourne's rental is located on the building's 10th floor.

"An unparalleled combination of location, history and architecture makes Sierra Towers the gold standard for high-rise living in Los Angeles," the rental's listing boasts.

Among the amenities in the building are 24/7 security, valet parking, doormen and an outdoor pool.

You might actually be getting a deal here. The only listing for the apartment shows the rent was recently dropped by $1,000 a month.

The Osbournes appear to be fans of the building. Realtor.com reports Ozzy and Sharon also own a two-bedroom apartment next to this unit that is currently being rented for $17,500 a month.

Here is a look inside Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's one-bedroom West Hollywood apartment.

