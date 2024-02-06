Realtor Strengthens Presence In Hudson Valley With New Office

Realtor Strengthens Presence In Hudson Valley With New Office

Charles G Vetter Jr. Facebook

Houlihan Lawrence recently opened their first Columbia County office.

Houlihan Lawrence has a real estate legacy dating back to 1888, and they are recognized as the real estate leader north of NYC. Hudson Valley Real Estate at Houlihan Lawrence recently announced the grand opening of their very first brokerage in Columbia County.

Also See: Popular Hudson Valley Pizza Shop Celebrates 20 Years

A ribbon cutting was held over this past weekend at the brand new Houlihan Lawrence office located at 237 Lawrence St. in Hudson, NY. While Houlihan Lawrence has provided real estate services to Columbia County residents, this is the company's first office in Columbia County, which will just help them to better serve the residents of Columbia County.

Charles G Vetter Jr., a real estate broker for Houlihan Lawrence (who just celebrated a birthday himself, had even more reason to celebrate.) Vetter took to social media to express gratitude to his colleagues and friends on the opening of their first Columbia County offce, posting photos from the ribbon-cutting grand opening event.

My heart is filled with joy and gratitude after this whirlwind week of celebrations. Thank you all for being a part of this milestone and for your ongoing support. Cheers to many more successful endeavors together! #HudsonNY#HoulihanLawrence#northofnyc#inwiththebest#columbiacounty#realestate#ribboncutting#gratitude#homeintheHudsonValley

-Charles G Vetter Jr.

Having known many people and some good friends who have worked for Houilhan Lawrence over the years, and continue to do so, and knowing many who have used their services when in the market for buying a new home, I can personally say that the company is top notch. I've only heard positive. Congratulations to Houlihan Lawrence on the new Hudson, NY office and we wish them many more years of continued success.

Hudson Valley Businesses That Opened in 2023

If you're looking for the newest hotspot in the Hudson Valley, you don't have to search far. The hottest nightclub in the area may be right in your neighborhood. An authentic taco spot has opened in Orange County, NY and residents have returned numerous times for their mouthwatering meals.

A fan favorite Rhinebeck, NY restaurant has announced their second location in Ulster County, NY. A korean style restaurant has taken over the same building and location of the beloved and popular, Tony Boffa's Restaurant.

Kingston, NY's Ole Savannah owner made an announcement of their new restaurant. This will open in Uptown Kingston in early Spring. A seafood restaurant closed their doors in Middletown, NY but recently reopened in Monroe, NY.

A new plaza opened in Orange County, NY that brought several, local businesses to one location. Within this location, guests can fill up on gas, get their nails and hair done, stop in for some tacos and cash in their cans and bottles.

Gallery Credit: Allison Kay

Filed Under: columbia county, Houlihan Lawrence, Hudson, Hudson NY, New Office, ny, real estate
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Articles, Hudson Valley Business, Hudson Valley Events, Hudson Valley News, News, News From WPDH
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WPDH-WPDA