Realtor Strengthens Presence In Hudson Valley With New Office

Houlihan Lawrence recently opened their first Columbia County office.

Houlihan Lawrence has a real estate legacy dating back to 1888, and they are recognized as the real estate leader north of NYC. Hudson Valley Real Estate at Houlihan Lawrence recently announced the grand opening of their very first brokerage in Columbia County.

A ribbon cutting was held over this past weekend at the brand new Houlihan Lawrence office located at 237 Lawrence St. in Hudson, NY. While Houlihan Lawrence has provided real estate services to Columbia County residents, this is the company's first office in Columbia County, which will just help them to better serve the residents of Columbia County.

Charles G Vetter Jr., a real estate broker for Houlihan Lawrence (who just celebrated a birthday himself, had even more reason to celebrate.) Vetter took to social media to express gratitude to his colleagues and friends on the opening of their first Columbia County offce, posting photos from the ribbon-cutting grand opening event.

My heart is filled with joy and gratitude after this whirlwind week of celebrations. Thank you all for being a part of this milestone and for your ongoing support. Cheers to many more successful endeavors together! #HudsonNY#HoulihanLawrence#northofnyc#inwiththebest#columbiacounty#realestate#ribboncutting#gratitude#homeintheHudsonValley -Charles G Vetter Jr.

Having known many people and some good friends who have worked for Houilhan Lawrence over the years, and continue to do so, and knowing many who have used their services when in the market for buying a new home, I can personally say that the company is top notch. I've only heard positive. Congratulations to Houlihan Lawrence on the new Hudson, NY office and we wish them many more years of continued success.