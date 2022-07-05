Long-Standing Poughkeepsie Car Wash Demolished

A popular Poughkeepsie area car wash is no more.

On a recent drive into work, I noticed that a car wash that had been around for as far back as I can remember had been demolished. City Car Wash off Parker Ave in Poughkeepsie was always a close and convenient car wash that I would often stop at to wash the Rock n Roll Limo.

The Rutigliano Archives The Rutigliano Archives loading...

The sign for the business is sort of iconic in a way to that area of Poughkeepsie. At least I have always thought of it that way. I was quite surprised to see the car wash was demolished to pretty much a pile of rubble recently.

The Rutigliano Archives The Rutigliano Archives loading...

A pile of rubble sits where the former City Car Wash stood.

Get our free mobile app

The Rutigliano Archives The Rutigliano Archives loading...

The former City Car Wash at 171 Parker Ave. Poughkeepsie. There are now just a few slabs of the former City Car Wash structure in Poughkeepsie still standing.

The Rutigliano Archives The Rutigliano Archives loading...

They also have fencing surrounding the area of the former City Car Wash in Poughkeepsie.

The Rutigliano Archives The Rutigliano Archives loading...

A pile of wood lays on the grounds of the former City Car Wash in Poughkeepsie.

New Car Wash Coming Soon

A sign on the fence reads Northside Auto Spa Coming Soon. Northside Auto Body is a popular collision repair center located nearby the former City Car Wash at 119 Parker Ave in Poughkeepsie. After talking to a sales rep at WPDH, we got confirmation that Northside Auto Body had in fact purchased the former City Car Wash spot and plans are to open the brand new auto spa sometime this summer. We'll give updates and let ya know soon as we get more information on an official opening date.

The Rutigliano Archives The Rutigliano Archives loading...