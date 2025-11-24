WPDH at Locks That Rock for Small Business Saturday Event

WPDH will be at Locks That Rock Hair Design for special event this Saturday, Nov. 29.

Locks That Rock is a full-service hair salon located in Wappingers Falls, NY, that has been operating for over 34 years. It offers a wide range of services for men, women, and children, including cuts, coloring, styling, perms, and extensions. The salon also provides special occasion services like bridal updos and airbrush makeup and has a commitment to using eco-friendly practices, such as the Paul Mitchell refill program.

Services

Haircuts: Professional haircuts for men, women, and children.

Color services: Including highlights, full foils, and color correction.

Styling: Blow-dry styles, flat ironing, and formal updos for special events.

Treatments: Perms, keratin treatments, and other styling services.

Extensions: Professional hair extensions for adding length and volume.

Other services: Facial waxing, airbrush makeup, and bridal party services.

Special Features

Community involvement: The salon is a supporter of Locks of Love The salon is a supporter of, an organization that provides hairpieces to children who have lost their hair due to medical conditions.



Eco-friendly practices: The salon is eco-friendly and encourages clients to recycle bottles for discounts through the Paul Mitchell refill program .

Staff and training: The staff is highly skilled, and the salon provides hands-on experience to students through internships with local schools like Dutchess County BOCES.

Bridal loft: A new bridal loft is available for bridal parties to have their services in a private space.

Locks That Rock has been the sponsor for The Big Hair Scare segment on WPDH since it returned recently. The Big Hair Scare returned to the WPDH airwaves after many years absence back in September. The segment which airs weekday afternoons at 6:35pm features a daily dose of 80s/90s hair metal.

WPDH at Locks That Rock Saturday

WPDH will be at Locks That Rock Hair Design 1552 Rt. 9, Wappingers Falls this Saturday, Nov. 29 Noon to 2pm for Amex Small Business Saturday with Hudson Valley Tattoo Co, All Scew'd Up with County Legislator Lynne Miele-Versaci, Councilman Al Casella, prizes and giveaways including the new Tigman Big Hair Scare limited edition t-shirts for Biggest 80's Hair!

Tigman's Super Agent Paul Lloyd and "Hairstylist to the Stars" Karen Kampfer Catalano holding up brand new, limited edition Big Hair Scare t-shirts. Photo credit: Karen Kampfer Catalano Tigman's Super Agent Paul Lloyd and "Hairstylist to the Stars" Karen Kampfer Catalano holding up brand new, limited edition Big Hair Scare t-shirts. Photo credit: Karen Kampfer Catalano loading...

Lynne Miele-Versaci Join Us, Hudson Valley Tattoo Co, All Scew’d up and County LegislatorCouncilman Al Casella..on November 29, to celebrate Amex Small Business Saturday! Tigman from WPDH will ride in on his Sleigh from 12-2 pm! Prize Wheel, Biggest 80’s Hair wins his new Big Hair Scare Tee! Raffles, win a gift certificate for Hudson Valley tattoo Company! All Scew’d up will be passing around some of their tasty treats.. Non-perishable food donations will be collected and distributed to Zion Church Food Pantry Coat donations will be distributed to various people in need 10% off All products, and Gift sets 20% off All tools Gift Cards available.. It’s all about Shop Local! Please support Local Business..Keeping it local in our community!

