Local Legends to Play the Block Out Cancer Benefit for Taylor

It's always a good feeling when you get to spend an evening listening to great music, enjoying delicious food, having a few drinks with friends, and knowing that you are doing it all for a great cause. You can do just that at the Block Out Cancer Benefit for Taylor this Saturday, June 1, from 3 - 11 pm at the Smokin Pony on Kings Highway in Saugerties.

Taylor Block is a 15 year old teenager from the Saugerties area who was recently diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. The prognosis is good but she still has a long road ahead of her. Taylor’s mother Christine Marcello Block and her father Bryan have had to cut back to working part time to care for her. The money raised will be used to help offset the cost of travel and living expenses for the family.

There will be live music by local legends Paul Luke Band, as well The Grit Gang and Groove Tool. Plus raffles, giveaways, food, and a full bar.

For more information about the Block Out Cancer Benefit for Taylor, and to find out how to make a donation even if you can't attend, visit the event facebook page.

