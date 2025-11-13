Benefit for Family of New Paltz Set for The Lemon Squeeze

Proceeds from event will support the acts and America Legion Post 176.

The Lemon Squeeze is a piano-bar / restaurant located at 107 Main St., New Paltz, NY opened in December 2022 by a couple who are alumni of SUNY New Paltz: Ed Carroll and Gina O’Brien.

The Lemon Squeeze Concept & Vibe

The venue features a live piano bar element: live piano music, singing‐along, a raised platform for the piano.

It aims to provide a more grown-up, sophisticated atmosphere (compared to many student-oriented bars in town).

Menu includes cocktails, good wine, a chef-driven food menu, shareables, raw-bar items, and more refined fare.

The décor: while the exterior retains much of its original look, the interior has been substantially renovated to a clean, modern mid‐century aesthetic.

Key details

Hours: Closed Mon-Tue. On Wednesday through Sunday hours vary; for example open Wed from ~12 pm or 5 pm and Sun brunch earlier.

Happy hour specials: e.g., oysters $2, sliders $8, etc during designated times.

The name: “Lemon Squeeze” is inspired both by a trail at nearby Mohonk Mountain House (“The Lemon Squeeze” trail) and the cocktails-theme (“squeeze” of lemon) per the owners.

Why you might like it

If you’re looking for a place that blends restaurant + live piano bar: this is a good fit.

For occasions when you want something a bit elevated but still fun and social in New Paltz.

It’s centrally located on Main Street, so easy to access.

Good for cocktails + small plates or full dinner depending on your mood.

Pete Crotty, Music Therapist at 111 Music Therapy wrote on social media about monthly benefits taking place at the Lemon Squeeze in New Paltz with one this Sunday, Nov. 16 at 5pm to benefit Family of New Paltz. The event hosted by Jolly Joe Jester will feature various area musicians and bands along with comedy. Serena Hope, Conor Wenk, Little Sister, Whoah! The Band, plus comedians Alanna Gill, Keith Prince, Anwar George and more will perform. Proceeds from event will support the acts and America Legion Post 176.

This Sunday! Ben Healey and Joe Davis have been putting together mthly benefits at the Lemon Squeeze in NP- This mth it’s for Family Of New Paltz- Show starts at 5pm Whoah! On@8pm!

Get our free mobile app

Tour New Paltz New York The amount of things you can do in New Paltz, New York is astounding. Here are just a few that included hiking, shopping, and eating. If you are looking for something to do in New Paltz this list is a good place to start. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn