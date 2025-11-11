Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening Set to Rock Palace Albany

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening to celebrate 50 years of Physical Graffiti live.

Led Zeppelin formed out of London, England in 1968 with singer Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page, bassist John Paul Jones, and drummer John Bonham. The band is one considered one of the pioneers of hard rock and heavy metal, and are one of the most successful rock groups of all time with between 200 to 300 million albums sold worldwide. Led Zeppelin were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995.

About Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening:

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening is a concert tour led by British rock drummer Jason Bonham, the son of the late John Bonham, that celebrates the music of Led Zeppelin. The show is a tribute to his father and features Led Zeppelin classics, often accompanied by atmospheric video and personal stories, sometimes focusing on an album like Physical Graffiti.

The band's powerful live performance combines iconic music with a visual experience to honor the legendary band. Bonham is known for his own career with bands like Bonham, Foreigner, and Black Country Communion, as well as for leading the tribute project Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening. His most significant public performance was playing drums with the surviving members of Led Zeppelin at the 2007 Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert, which led to the Grammy-winning live album and film, Celebration Day.

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience @Palace Albany Nov. 19

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening will play Palace Theater in Albany, NY on Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 8pm. The show will celebrate 50 years of Led Zeppelin's classic album Physical Graffiti. Tickets are on sale now on Ticketmaster.com and at the Palace Theatre official website. Enter to win tickets here. Having seen this show on several occasions over the years, I can assure you it is a must see for any true Led Zeppelin fan!

