LEGOLAND NY Open on Thanksgiving, Promises Black Friday Surprise

This year you can treat your family to a Thanksgiving at LEGOLAND New York.

The Hudson Valley's massive LEGO theme park in Goshen will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Because it's the theme park's first year of operation, many residents and season ticket holders are trying to figure out just how long the park will remain open through the cold winter months. LEGOLAND's other locations in California and Florida are in much milder climates that can remain open year-round. But once the temperatures drop and the snow begins to fall, it's almost certain that LEGOLAND New York will need to go into hibernation until spring.

So far, LEGOLAND appears to remain open on select days and even has plans to offer admission on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. The park's website shows that it will be open from 10am to 3pm on Thanksgiving Day and 10am to 5pm on Black Friday. Thanksgiving weekend hours will be from 10am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.

It's unclear if the park will have any special activities planned on Thanksgiving, but LEGOLAND fans should certainly mark Black Friday on their calendars. The park is teasing a special Black Friday sale. While details aren't released just yet, you can sign up on their website to receive information on what deals may be available. Last year LEGOLAND offered 60% off their lifetime pass which included admission for 10 years, a five-night hotel stay, special workshops with LEGOLAND model builders and other perks. Sadly, that deal was said to be a one-time special and isn't likely to be offered again.

Other LEGOLAND parks across the country have had a history of offering Black Friday deals that consisted of deeply discounted annual passes, vacation packages and other tickets. We'll just have to wait and see what is made available this year.

If you haven't visited LEGOLAND New York yet, you're missing out. Scroll down to see some of the park's biggest surprises and attractions.

