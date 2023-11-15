Hudson Valley Town Now Has a 35-Foot LEGO Christmas Tree

A Christmas tree weighing over 5 tons has been erected in the Hudson Valley and it's now the second most famous tree in New York.

While the rest of the world focuses on the giant tree in Rockefeller Center, residents of the Hudson Valley are in awe over a Christmas tree that's been made entirely of LEGO bricks.

This year's Rockefeller Center tree comes from Broome County, New York. Last week it made the journey from Vestal to Manhattan in anticipation of its unveiling on November 29.

Here in the Hudson Valley, you don't have to wait to see our very own spectacular Christmas tree. A 35-foot monster made entirely of LEGO bricks is already wowing local residents who ask "How did they do that?"

A LEGO Christmas Tree Comes to the Hudson Valley

The tree made its inaugural debut at the LEGOLAND New York Resort in Goshen last week as a part of the park's Holiday Bricktacular Event. According to LEGO master builders, it took over 2,800 hours to build and is made entirely of LEGO Duplo bricks.

The tree is just one of the attractions at LEGOLAND New York during its holiday season. Guests can pose for photos in front of an enormous LEGO wreath and help complete a holiday mosaic that's being created out of 66,000 bricks.

There are also meet and greets with Santa, a dazzling light display, special holiday shows and little touches of holiday spirit sprinkled throughout the park.

The LEGOLAND New York Holiday Bricktacular is open Black Friday and every weekend through Christmas. The park will also be open on Christmas week.

