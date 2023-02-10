Two reality show winners will be coming to the Hudson Valley to judge a LEGO contest with a prize that will last for "a gazillion years."

We told you earlier this week that Nick and Stacey, the winners of LEGO Masters Season three, announced that they would be making a special appearance at LEGOLAND New York at the end of March.

The duo is expected to unveil their winning LEGO model that will now have a permanent home at the Goshen theme park. It was announced during the show's finale that the winning team would have their final build displayed at the park the same way season one's winners, Amy and Tyler, did after their inaugural win.

It was also teased that Nick and Stacey had some "bricktastic plans" scheduled for their visit, but left everyone hanging as to what was up their sleeves.

Well, now we can confirm that the winners have been tasked with hosting the finale of the park's first annual Jr. Master Model Builder Competition. The brick-building contest kicked off this week, giving kids aged eight to twelve the chance to show off their LEGO-building skills and compete for some huge prizes.

Children can enter by submitting a photo of their favorite LEGO creation online. A group of contestants will be chosen to come to LEGOLAND New York during opening weekend and face off in a brick-building challenge. Nic and Stacey will judge the winner who will receive a season pass to the park, a special VIP Experience, a LEGO trophy and the right to have their creation displayed at the park for a "gazillion years."

Those not participating in the contest will still have a chance to meet Nick and Stacy during the park's season-opening celebration on March 31.

