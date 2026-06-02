Victim of Fatal Motorcycle Accident Identified in Hudson Valley

A ride through some of the Hudson Valley's winding back roads turned tragic over the weekend.

Authorities have now identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Orange County on Saturday.

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Fatal Crash On Curve in Road

According to the Town of Chester Police Department, officers were called to Laroe Road between Gibson Hill Road and Bull Mill Road on May 30 following reports of a motorcycle crash.

When police arrived, they found a black 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle that had left the roadway. Investigators say no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police determined that the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Laroe Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway. No additional details about the circumstances leading up to the crash have been released.

Laroe Road is a rural roadway that winds through the Town of Chester, with several curves and changes in elevation that can present challenges for drivers and riders unfamiliar with the area.

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Motorcyclist Identified

Town of Chester Police have identified the motorcycle rider as Patrick Grabowski. The 35-year-old is a resident of Florida, New York. His body was located near the scene of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to his obituary, Grabowski was a heavy equipment operator for IUOE Local 825 in New Hampton. He was an avid snowmobiler and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Visitation will be held this Saturday at T.S. Purta Funeral Home in Pine Island, NY.

The Town of Chester Police Department says an investigation into the crash remains ongoing.