Duck Alerts Hudson Valley Resident of Danger, Rescue Launched

A very loud duck was able to call for help after disaster struck last week in the Hudson Valley.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Environmental Conservation Officer Matthew Radomski responded on April 28 after a concerned resident reported a hen mallard in distress near a storm drain.

When the officer arrived, he found the duck wildly quacking and clearly upset. After a quick investigation, he discovered the reason for the mother's frantic behavior. Eleven ducklings had fallen through the storm drain grate and were trapped below while the hen paced back and forth nearby.

With help from the Town of Beekman Highway Department, the drain grate was lifted and the ducklings were safely netted from the drain. All 11 were then reunited with their mother and sent on their way.

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A Surprisingly Common Hudson Valley Problem

Mallard ducks often build nests near ponds, streams, retention basins and even parking lots. Once the ducklings hatch, the mother leads them to water. The tiny birds can easily slip through storm drain grates, becoming trapped underground and separated from their mother.

Over the years, firefighters, police officers, highway crews and wildlife officials throughout the Hudson Valley have responded to similar calls involving ducklings stuck in drains, catch basins and culverts.

The good news is that many of these rescues end with a happy reunion.

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What To Do If You See Ducklings In A Drain

Wildlife experts say the first step is to avoid climbing into the drain yourself. Storm drains can be dangerous and often contain hidden hazards.

Instead, contact local authorities, your highway department, animal control officer or police department. If wildlife appears to be in distress, the DEC may also be able to provide guidance.

One thing that often helps rescuers is keeping an eye on the mother duck. In many cases, like the one in Dutchess County last week, the protective mom will stay nearby, making it easier to reunite the family once the ducklings are rescued.