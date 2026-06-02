Gruesome Car Crash in Hudson Valley is Not What it Appears to Be

Drivers are being warned that they may come across a horrific car crash involving teenagers this week. Luckily, it's not real.

This week, some drivers in Dutchess County may see twisted metal, emergency responders and what looks like a tragic accident scene. No, it's not another movie being filmed in the area. It's all being staged for a much more important reason.

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Crash Scene Being Staged in Dutchess County

The Wappingers Central School District is warning residents that John Jay High School in East Fishkill will be hosting a crash simulation for seniors on Wednesday, June 3.

According to the district, members of the East Fishkill Fire Department will begin setting up the scene on Tuesday, June 2, with the full demonstration taking place the following day.

Anyone driving along Patriot Way near the school may notice what looks like a serious automobile accident in the student drop-off area. School officials stress that the crash is only a simulation and there is no emergency.

Drivers are being asked to watch for detours and avoid the area if possible while preparations and the demonstration are underway.

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A Powerful Message Before Graduation Season

While the scene may be unsettling, its purpose is to save lives.

Staged crash demonstrations have become a tradition at many high schools across New York and around the country during prom and graduation season. The events are often called "mock crashes" or "Every 15 Minutes" programs and are designed to show students the real-life consequences of impaired, distracted and reckless driving.

Typically, firefighters, police officers, EMTs and sometimes even local funeral homes participate. Students watch as emergency crews simulate rescuing victims from wrecked vehicles while school officials explain how one bad decision can permanently change lives.

The demonstrations often focus on dangers that become more common this time of year, including drinking and driving, texting behind the wheel and distracted driving with friends in the car.

Do These Simulations Actually Work?

Researchers have found mixed results when it comes to long-term behavior changes, but many studies suggest that realistic, emotional demonstrations can increase awareness and improve attitudes toward safe driving, especially when combined with classroom education and ongoing prevention programs.

So if you pass Patriot Way and spot a crash scene surrounded by emergency vehicles, don't panic. It's all part of a lesson school officials hope students never have to learn firsthand.