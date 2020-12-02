Legendary Hudson Valley Music Venue, Bar, Restaurant is For Sale

A legendary music venue in the Hudson Valley that hosted acts like Bob Dylan, David Bowie, The Police, The Ramones, Ted Nugent and many more is for sale along with the corresponding restaurant and bar.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Chance Theater Entertainment Complex located on Crannell Street in Poughkeepsie is for sale for $1,750,000. Highlights of the sale include:

The Legendary Chance Theater

Entertainment Complex

Music Venue

Performing Arts

Restaurant

Bar

"To give a brief overview, The Chance Theater is known for its significantly long history as a performing arts venue that originally opened as a vaudeville house and theater. Over the years it has served as a music venue that has welcomed numerous legendary acts. These acts include The Police, The Ramones, Muddy Waters, Pete Seeger, and Charles Mingus. The venue, now known as The Chance Theater, has hosted acts such as Bob Dylan, David Bowie, Ted Nugent, and many other contemporary artists, classic rock bands, and genres. The Chance Theater is popularly known for serving as a concert, theater, and dance hall, as well as a restaurant and bar," CR Properties Group writes in the listing.

The listing includes "The Chance," "The Loft," "The Platnimum Lounge" and "The Nuddy Bar & Grill."