Andy Summers returns to the Hudson Valley for a performance this summer.

The Police in the Hudson Valley

Many know the story of The Police (Sting, Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland) performing in the Hudson Valley on their first U.S. tour. It was Oct. 23, 1978, and it was one of the first-ever gigs in the United States for The Police after arriving from England. The Chance Theater was then known as 'Frivolous Sal's Last Chance Saloon' and The Police played the venue for their first and last time in an ice storm. "Roxanne" had just been released as a single and was not a hit yet.

The band would play to a crowd of only three paying customers plus staff and a few radio executives. Sting and the other band members have spoke about the now infamous gig in interviews over the years including Sting during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon back in 2016.

See video below.

It's funny how I've heard this story over the years and that there were only a handful of people at the show that night, but I've spoke to dozens of people over the years who claim that they were there. Although nobody was there, The Police were said to have played the show as if they were playing to thousands.

Andy Summers Announces Solo U.S. Tour

In what could possibly be his first return to the Hudson Valley in decades (I'm not really sure if Andy Summers has been back to the area since the infamous Chance Theater show in 1978), guitarist Andy Summers will perform in the Hudson Valley this summer. The guitarist announced a U.S. solo summer tour recently called A Cracked Lens + Missing String, playing nine dates including a stop at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center in Chester, NY on July 25 at 8pm. The show is described as "a fantastic evening with a brilliant practitioner of the guitar, camera and written word."

OME Events is promoting the event and and tickets and info are available here.