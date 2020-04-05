We've had to make some sacrifices over the past few weeks. The spread of COVID-19 has kept most people out of public places and in their homes. Officials continue to take preventive measures to curb to spread of the disease, and now one Westchester County village is taking it one step further. Banning the use of leaf blowers.

Really? It appears so.

Hudson Valley 12 reports that Sleepy Hollow has banned the use of leaf blowers effective immediately. The ban will stay in effect for the duration of the pandemic.

Village officials feel that since Coronavirus is a respiratory disease, having a bunch of stuff being blown into the air isn't a good idea.

