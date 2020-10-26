Last Week of the Locust Grove Harvest Hunt

No doubt you’ve passed the Locust Grove Estate on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie. You may not realize that you’ve passed it, but chances are good that you have. There’s a lot more to Locust Grove than you can see from Route 9. Locust Grove, once home to Samuel Morse, has 200 acres, several historic buildings, gardens and a bluff that overlooks the Hudson River.

This may be the perfect time for you to visit Locust Grove. The foliage right now is spectacular, and if you’ve got kids you can be part of their Harvest Hunt in the gardens. But hurry, because the Harvest Hunt only runs through this Sunday, Nov. 1.

What exactly is the Harvest Hunt at Locust Grove? As the leaves change color, you get to search the nooks and crannies of the Locust Grove grounds to find 20 decorated pumpkins. They supply a map and instructions to their hidden locations. Costumes are not only welcome, they’re encouraged. Kids under 4 are free, tickets are $10 for everyone else. Make sure to purchase tickets in advance.

Tickets are limited to make sure all visitors have plenty of space, and masks are required if you can't keep at least 6 feet from other visitors. The Harvest Hunt will be cancelled if it rains. Keep in mind that restrooms are closed because of the covid pandemic, so make sure you take care of business before you head out.

For times, to purchase tickets, or for more information about the Locust Grove Estate garden Harvest Hunt, check out the event facebook page.