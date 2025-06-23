80s Cult Classic Star Coming to Hudson Valley Drive-In

Star of The Last American Virgin appearing at 80s night themed event in Middletown, NY.

One of the stars of one of my favorite movies of all time is coming to the Hudson Valley as part of an 80s night event.

The Last American Virgin (1982) is a coming-of-age sex comedy film that follows a group of high school boys navigating love, lust, and heartbreak. The story centers on Gary, a shy and awkward teenager who falls for a girl named Karen. As he competes with his more confident friend Rick for her affection, the film explores the harsh realities of teenage relationships, peer pressure, and unrequited love.

Though it starts off with typical raunchy humor, it takes a surprisingly emotional and bittersweet turn, setting it apart from other 1980s teen comedies. It's known for its raw ending and a soundtrack full of classic '80s new wave hits.

Diane Franklin, who plays Karen in the Last American Virgin and also starred in 1985's Better Off Dead will be appearing at Fair Oaks Drive-In Theatre in Middletown on Saturday, Aug. 8th at Back to the 80's Night. Fair Oaks Drive-In posted on their official Facebook page a couple moths ago about the event.

BACK TO THE 80'S NIGHT will be Saturday, August 9th. Our special guest for the evening will be DIANE FRANKLIN. We will be screening a double feature of Diane's 2 most popular films, "BETTER OFF DEAD" + "THE LAST AMERICAN VIRGIN". There will definitely be an 80's Costume Contest as well as lots of other treats & special one-night only food items.

This is definitely an event I plan on attending! Can't even begin to remember how many times I've watched The Last American Virgin as a kid growing up, its timeless, as is the soundtrack.

