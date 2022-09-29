Large Moose Spotted on The Loose in Dutchess County

If you thought you saw a moose this week in Dutchess County, you weren't seeing things. Numerous reports have come in this week about a moose trekking across Southern Dutchess.

Are There Moose in The Hudson Valley?

Now you may be asking yourself "We have moose here in the Hudson Valley? I thought they were only in places like Maine and Alaska!" Because that's exactly what I was asking myself earlier. However, the Department of Environmental Conservation says:

Moose occur in boreal forest areas of the Northern Hemisphere. In North America, they are found from Alaska eastward to the Atlantic Ocean, and south into the Rocky Mountains, northern Great Lakes, and the Northeast. In New York, most moose are located in the northeastern part of the state in the Adirondack Mountains and the Taconic Highlands along the Massachusetts and Vermont borders.

Moose Sightings from Danbury to the Hudson Valley

Well, I guess this moose is wandering off the beaten path. On September 26th, it was reported that a rather large moose was seen running through a parking lot of a Danbury, Connecticut movie theater parking lot.

Then, on Wednesday, September 28th the moose was seen navigating through Pawling, New York. Sightings were popping up all across Facebook Wednesday evening.

Canva Canva loading...

Following the sightings in Danbury and Pawling, there were sightings in East Fishkill. In the East Fishkill Community group, one user wrote that the moose was spotted along Route 82.

The commenter also added that it looks like the moose may have been injured. Victoria Anderson LaPerchea, a bus driver for the Wappingers Central School District wrote in the group that the moose had crossed in front of her school bus around 6:39 am on Palen Road. Anderson LaPerchea tells us :

"I called it into the bus garage on the radio and they thought I was crazy."

While it hasn't been confirmed by any organization, it's not completely out of the blue. For the last few years, during the summer months, there have been moose spotted traveling through Saugerties and the Albany area.

Have you had a moose sighting in 2022? Where did you see it? We'd love to see your photos!

Danbury Resident Has Astonishing Close Encounter With Famous Moose His name is Daryl Pitman, and he's a Danbury resident who recently had a super-close encounter with a moose that has become famous in the Greater-Danbury area. In the past few days this moose has been seen in multiple Danbury locations, it's been seen in Newtown, New Fairfield, Woodbury and even Pawling, NY to name a few.

I saw Daryl's pictures in a different moose related thread and reached out to him. I asked him to tell me more. I wanted to know if these photos were real? Did he take the pictures? Was this in Danbury? When was this? How did he feel. An excited Daryl got back to me with the following responses.

Moose on Loose Strolls New York Beach A moose was captured wandering Port Henry beach before heading back home to the forest where she belonged. An employee preparing to open the gates captured the majestic animal early one morning.