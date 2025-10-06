L.A. Guns Playing Sold Out Show at Daryl’s House Club

80s rockers performing this week in Pawling, NY.

L.A. Guns are an American hard rock band from Los Angeles, formed in 1983. The lineup currently consists of Tracii Guns (lead guitar), Phil Lewis (lead vocals), Ace Von Johnson (rhythm guitar, backing vocals), Johnny Martin (bass, backing vocals), Adam Hamilton (studio drums) and Shawn Duncan (live drums).

The first incarnation of the group was formed by Tracii Guns and Rob Gardner in 1983 and merged with fellow Los Angeles group Hollywood Rose to Guns N' Roses in March 1985. After only a brief tenure in that band, Guns reformed L.A. Guns with a new lineup, consisting of Paul Black, Mick Cripps, Robert Stoddard, and Nickey Alexander.

Black would soon be replaced by former Girl singer Phil Lewis while former Faster Pussycat bassist Kelly Nickels was added to the group. Later, Alexander would be replaced by former W.A.S.P. drummer Steve Riley with this being known as the "classic lineup" of L.A. Guns. They achieved moderate chart success in the late 1980s and early 1990s with songs like "One More Reason", "Never Enough", and "The Ballad of Jayne".

L.A. Guns' sixteenth studio album, Leopard Skin, was released on April 4, 2025.

L.A. Guns Playing Daryl's House Club in Pawling Wednesday

L.A. Guns play Daryl's House in Pawling this Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 7pm. Tickets are sold out for the show.

A lot of memories of some amazing shows I've personally seen over the years at Daryl's House including Geoff Tate from Queensryche, Graham Bonnet Band (Rainbow), Kip Winger, Cristopher Cross, Zebra, Badfinger featuring Joey Molland, and Damn The Torpedoes (Tom Petty tribute). Such an intimate venue, with the best sight lines and sound. Its always an amazing dinner and show experience at Daryl's House. The venue celebrated its 10th anniversary last year.



