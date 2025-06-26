McDonald’s Ending Partnership Much to the Disappointment of Hudson Valley

The ending of a partnership with a popular chain will see one item missing from the McDonald's menu starting in July.

A menu item that Hudson Valley area residents had been craving for quite some time, that popped up on the McDonald's menu this past February is sadly going away for good.

Also See: Crash Through McDonald's in New York Goes Viral

McDonald's is one of the world's largest and most recognizable fast-food chains. It was founded in 1940 by Richard and Maurice McDonald in San Bernardino, California, initially as a drive-in restaurant. However, it was Ray Kroc, a milkshake machine salesman, who helped turn McDonald's into the global franchise powerhouse it is today. Kroc joined the company in 1954, bought the McDonald brothers out, and expanded the brand rapidly through franchising.

McDonald's Extends $5 Menu Promotion As Customers Flock To Restaurants Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images loading...

Today, McDonald's operates over 39,000 restaurants worldwide in more than 100 countries. The company is known for its iconic menu items, such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, McChicken, and French fries. There are hundreds of McDonald's all around New York and the Hudson Valley.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Krispy Kreme and McDonald's first announced their partnership in 2024, with sales of doughnuts expected to hit menus later that year. They were expected to rollout to nearly 14,000 restaurants nationwide by the end of 2026.

Last Time Krispy Kreme Was Available in Hudson Valley Was Over 20 Years Ago

It was reported just 4 short months ago that Krispy Kreme had arrived in the Hudson Valley, showing up at McDonald's restaurants in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers Falls and all over the Hudson Valley. Folks in the area were excited as the last time Krispy Kreme was available in the Hudson Valley was over 20 years ago when the donut company opened a huge bakery on Route 211 in Middletown, New York. Unfortunately, financial troubles lead to its closure just two years after opening.

Get our free mobile app

McDonald's and Krispy Kreme End Partnership

USA Today reports that both McDonald's and Krispy Kreme announced the end of their partnership on Tuesday, June 24.

Earlier this year, the fast food giant began offering three types of Krispy Kreme treats at around 2,400 McDonald's locations, including Original Glazed Doughnuts, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnuts and Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnuts. Unfortunately, the offerings failed to be successful and will soon discontinue, according to the companies.

"Our two companies partnered very closely, each supporting execution, marketing, and training, delivering a great consumer experience," Krispy Kreme CEO Josh Charlesworth said in a joint news release. "Ultimately, efforts to bring our costs in line with unit demand were unsuccessful, making the partnership unsustainable for us."

Krispy Kreme plans to prioritize expanding availability of its doughnuts while McDonald's focuses on building the success of its breakfast business. Many in the Hudson Valley will be saddened to see Krispy Kreme leaving the area once again. I guess Krispy Kreme and the Hudson Valley were just never meant to be. How do you feel about McDonald's and Krispy Kreme ending their partnership? Chime in on the PDH mobile app.

Which McDonald's Location is the Best in the Mid-Hudson Valley? Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh

Check Out The McMansion! Most Extraordinary McDonald's in the World Here in NY The home was built in 1795 for the Denton family on Long Island who is the founder of the town of Hempstead. It was an 18th-century farmhouse. McDonald's bought the property in 1985 with plans of leveling the home and building a fast food restaurant. That's when the residents of the Town of Hempstead stepped in to try and save the historic home according to Atlas Obscura . McDonald's agreed to restore the mansion in exchange for allowing them to build a drive-thru lane. Check out this unique and extraordinary McDonald's that is known as the Denton House McDonald's or the McMansion! Gallery Credit: Lejaceman-TripAdvisor; Google Maps