Where To Get Free Donuts In Hudson Valley For National Donut Day

National Donut Day is Friday (June 3). Here's where to get freebies.

According to National Day Calendar, National Donut Day is celebrated each year on the first Friday in June. People participate by celebrating the donut and honoring the Salvation Army Lassies, the women that served donuts to soldiers during WWI.

Photo by Central Press/Getty Images Photo by Central Press/Getty Images loading...

Story Behind Salvation Army Lassies

During WWI, the Salvation Army Lassies went to the front lines of Europe providing home-cooked meals, and the first Salvation Army Donut was served there in 1917. The food delivery by the brave volunteers was a morale boost to the troops. Donuts were often cooked in oil inside the metal helmets of soldiers, leading to American infantrymen commonly being called "doughboys".

Many bakeries and coffee shops around the Hudson Valley will be offering donut deals to their customers on National Donut Day. One can observe the day by getting out and supporting your local bakeries. Pick up a dozen to donate to first responders, a nursing station, or a favorite charity and use #NationalDonutDay when using social media.

Where to get Free Donuts On National Donut Day

Dunkin

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images loading...

Dunkin locations nationwide are offering a free classic donut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage.

Krispy Kreme

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

Krispy Kreme is offering all customers a free donut, no purchase necessary. They are also offering a deal of buy 1 dozen glazed donuts, get a second for $1.

7-Eleven

Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images loading...

7-Eleven 7Rewards customers can get a free donut with the purchase of another one June 3-5 at participating stores.

Also look for special deals at Hudson Valley area favorites Glazed Over Donuts in Beacon, Rabble Rise Doughnuts in New Paltz and Daddy's Donuts & Bake Shop in Middletown just to name a few.

Check out 7 unique donut shops in and around the Hudson Valley, sure to be offering up National Donut Day deals on June 3.