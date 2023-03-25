There's always a bit of excitement in the air in Dutchess County (and on the internet) when a new restaurant opens in the area, especially if it's something different to add to the local selection.

People have been buzzing for quite some time after hearing the news that a Korean BBQ spot would be opening in Dutchess County, and it seems, at least by the sound of things on social media and neighborhood apps from the weekend, that those who got a taste this weekend in Wappingers were quite satisfied!

What exactly is Korean BBQ and Hot Pot Cooking?

Korean BBQ is a unique dining experience that is quite interactive, in that the food is prepared at the table on a gas or charcoal grill built into your table.

Hot Pot cooking, on the other hand, is a method of cooking where food is prepared in a simmering pot of soup stock, also at the table.

The official website for KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot, shares that it is a 'unique, hands-on, all-you-can-eat experience that merges traditional Asian hot pot with Korean BBQ flavors.'

KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot Opens Doors in Wappingers

Since the announcement back in early 2022 of the planned KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot location that would eventually open for business in the old Hometown Buffet location on Rt 9 in Wappingers, people have been pretty excited about what was to come.

Now that they are officially open for business, with simmering pots of stock, and blazing burners for tabletop cooking, the Hudson Valley has been impressed with the new offerings.

A few posts in the local Facebook groups over the weekend shared that everyone had the same idea about trying out the new restaurant in the area, so the restaurant was quite busy. Those who decided to check things out during opening weekend seemed very satisfied and impressed.

A review from this past weekend states:

Another satisfied customer:

KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot is located at 1488 U.S. Route 9, Wappingers Falls NY 12590.

