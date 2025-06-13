New York State Police are praising Scotty, a police K-9, for turning a routine traffic stop into a major drug bust.

Earlier this month, Troopers were patrolling the New York State Thruway when they spotted a car that was violating several vehicle and traffic laws. The 2010 Infiniti was pulled over near Exit 19 in the Town of Ulster.

According to State Police, a trooper was interviewing the driver when Scotty alerted him to the possible presence of something illegal inside the car. Scotty is a three-and-a-half-year-old male Malinois handled by Trooper John R. Henriksen. The police dog was given the name Scotty in honor of Trooper Scott P. Enser who passed away in 2021 due to cancer stemming from his search and recovery work at the World Trade Center site.

After being alerted to possible drugs by Scotty, the Troopers identified the driver as Peter A. Fabregas from Yonkers and proceeded to search the vehicle.

Police say Scotty led them to discover over 300 grams of cocaine inside the car. Fabregas was taken into custody and the drugs were seized by troopers. The 35-year-old driver was brought to the State Police barracks in Kingston for processing before being charged with three felonies.

.Fabregas is facing Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First, Third and Fourth Degree, which are all felonies. He's also been charged with multiple traffic and vehicle violations.

The Yonkers man is currently being held in the Ulster County Jail without bail.