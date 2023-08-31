Frightful Haunted Hudson River Boat Tours Return in Kingston

As we approach closer and closer to the Autumn season, we also approach closer and closer to the scariest time of the year. Before you know it, Halloween will be here and recently it was just announced that a local favorite "haunted tour" will also be returning, that is if you dare to take the tour yourself.

The Return of Haunted Roundout Boat Tour

As it has in past years, the Hudson River Maritime Museum has recently announced that the Haunted Roundout Creek Boat Tours will be returning again this fall. The tour will take those brave enough on a tour of Roundout Creek and the Hudson Valley and it sounds delightfully terrifying.

As the museum's website states...

Stories of sunken shipwrecks, maritime murders and ghostly apparitions await...COME ABOARD IF YOU DARE

In total, this haunted tour will take you on a tour of the Hudson River Maritime Museum where you will be guided by one of the museum's "storytellers". By the way, the storytellers are quite anxious to share some ghostly tales with all visitors.

Upon completion of the tour of the museum, guests will be taken to board the "spirit ship" Solaris. Once aboard voyagers will be told about the numerous "spine-chilling" past of Roundout Creek and all of the poor souls who lost their lives navigating the dangerous waters. Not to mention the monsters that lurk beneath the waves. It is not speaking in hyperbole to say that, you just don't know what you may bump into while on this tour.

Other Details for the Haunted Roundout Boat Tour

For all those interested, the Haunted Roundout Creek tours will be beginning October 5, 2023, and will run up until Halloween night which this year Falls on a Tuesday. Tours will run from Thursday to Sunday between October 5 and October 15. Then from October 18 to October 29 tours will run from Wednesday through Sunday. Special tours will be given on Monday, October 30, and Tuesday, October 31.

All of the tours are listed as taking place at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm respectively. For those interested tickets for the tour cost $40 per person. Purchase of a ticket will also get guests a complimentary donut as well as some apple cider.

The Maritime Museum's website goes on to further state that..."tours will leave promptly on the hour and last approximately one hour and fifteen minutes".This means guests should most definitely arrive on time.

