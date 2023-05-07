How Kingston New York Will Help 6 Families Get Homes

Are you a first-time home buyer and looking to purchase a home in the City of Kingston New York, there is an opportunity for you, that you really should take advantage of.

What do you need to do, how much could you be eligible for and what other restrictions do you need to know about? Keep reading, then get ready to gather documents and apply.

What is the program called in the City of Kingston NY and where can you apply?

The program is through the City of Kingston NY Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Entitlement Program, and it will be processed through the team at RUPCO. Rupco is an organization that works tirelessly to help people get housing choices and improve their living conditions.

How much can a person expect to get through this first-time buyer program?

There will be 6 future homeowners selected (through the program) to get $50,000 each. Essentially you will need to make that home your primary residence for 10 years, after that period of 10 years, you don't have to pay the loan back.

Who can apply for the first-time homebuyer grant?

Essentially anyone who wants to purchase a home in the City of Kingston. Do you just fill out a form and then someone hands your money? No, it is not as simple as that, you will need to complete their first-time buyer counseling services, the entire process can be explained by contacting a RUPCO counselor and having them go through the entire process with you.

