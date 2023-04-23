Kingston Landscaper Arrested, Paid For Jobs He Never Did

He allegedly "no-showed" numerous jobs he was hired to do dating back to November 2020.

As the Hudson Valley prepares its yards and lawns for the warmer months, the City of Kingston Police Department is warning folks about a landscape company that has taken advantage of numerous customers over the last few years by announcing the arrest of the owner and operator.

Ulster County Landscaping Company "No-Show's" Jobs

After receiving numerous complaints from customers the City of Kingston Police began an investigation that revealed that Alejandro Cabrera of Kingston, NY who owns and operates Mohonk Landscaping & Turf Management allegedly defrauded several customers. According to police Cabrera has scammed numerous Kingston businesses and clients out of money paid for landscaping jobs that were never done dating back to November 2020. Police said that Cabrera was allegedly paid to perform landscaping and other home improvement projects by prospective clients and once he was paid, he would never perform the agreed services.

City of Kingston Police arrested 32-year-old Alejandro Cabrera on April 12th and was charged with 2 counts of 3rd-degree Grand Larceny and Scheme to Defraud in the 1st degree.

Were You a Victim of This Scam?

When police announced Cabrera's arrest they also said that this is still an active investigation and they are looking for any other victims. Police are encouraging the public to come forward with any information regarding dealings with Mohonk Landscaping & Turf Management including anyone that thinks they may have been a victim of teh "no-show" scam. Police also said that they do believe that Cabrera has commented similar crimes outside of Kingston and Ulster County.

How to Report Being a Victim

Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective Benny Reyes by calling 845-943-5751 or emailing breyes@kingston-ny.gov. When news of Cabrera's arrest spread Kingston Mayor Steve Noble had this to say, "I'd like to thank the members of our police department for the work they do protecting the property of our residents and business owners."

