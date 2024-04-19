$22 Million Senior Housing Complex Breaks Ground Near Walkway

The construction of a massive apartment complex is now underway in a scenic area near the Walkway Over the Hudson.

On Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the groundbreaking of Silver Gardens in Highland. The project will result in 57 housing units for seniors located next to Franny Reece State Park.

The $22 million complex includes a community room that takes advantage of the adjacent park with an outdoor patio for entertaining. Laundry facilities, a computer lab, free high-speed broadband and a bike room will all be available to all residents.

Hochul says the project is just the latest in an ongoing effort to supply Ulster County with affordable housing. Over the past five years, the county has either built or protected over 500 affordable homes for local residents.

Residents aged 62 or older who make 60% or less of the local median income will be eligible to apply to live at Silver Gardens. The individual median income in Ulster County is just under $40,000, which would mean seniors with an income below $24,000 could be eligible to apply for the low-income housing.

The new complex will also set aside 29 units for seniors who are struggling with homelessness. Those residents will have access to local services and subsidies provided by the state and local government.

Opposition to Silver Gardens in Highland, New York

When the Silver Gardens project was announced in 2021 there were several petitions created to halt the project. Complaints about the potential of increased traffic and a negative impact on the environment gained support from hundreds of locals. Scenic Hudson reportedly raised concerns about clearing the forest area near Franny Reese State Park which could affect wildlife and local vegetation.

Despite those concerns, the project has moved forward and construction has now officially begun.

Highland Apartment Complex to be Environmentally Friendly

Hochul announced that the building will be completely powered by electricity and is expected to be certified Zero Energy Ready by the United States Department of Energy. The complex will take advantage of geothermal energy systems and Energy Star appliances to keep consumption at a minimum.

