Car Crashes Into Popular Sightseeing Boat at Rondout in Kingston

"Unique incident" happened on Sunday at 40 Rondout Landing.

City of Kingston Fire Department described the crash on Sunday on the Rondout in Kingston involving a car into a sightseeing boat as a "Unique Incident". It definitely is something you don't see everyday.

The Rip Van Winkle II is describes as a charming, paddle‑steamer–style sightseeing vessel operated by Hudson River Cruises, departing from Rondout Creek in Kingston, NY. Launched in October 2019 as a modern upgrade to the original Rip Van Winkle, this boat echoes the aesthetics of traditional Mississippi riverboats while offering contemporary comfort.

We've been covering a lot of car crash incidents throughout the Hudson Valley with a rash of incidents as of late involving cars crashing into buildings (mainly fast food restaurants it seems) but this incident at the Rondout in Kingston involving a car into a boat is definitely unique.

City of Kingston Fire Department took to social media Sunday evening posting about the the incident that occurred earlier in the day with the department being dispatched for a car into a boat at 40 Rondout Landing. They stated that crews were able to stabilize the vehicle to remove the passenger and that both occupants of the vehicle were transported to Kingston's Health Alliance Hospital.

In a separate posting in the New Paltz Community (moderated) Facebook group, Maribel Gil posted about the incident confirming that the boat that was struck was Rip Van Winkle II and giving more details about the incident. Reportedly two local heroes jumped into action and more joined in to help until firefighters and rescue team arrived. Gil also stated that it is believed that the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake while in the parking lot (something that seems to happen more often than not in incidents like this).

