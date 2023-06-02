Kings Or Queens Of Cover Bands At Revel 32 Poughkeepsie

Four of the Hudson Valley's best cover bands will face off on June 16.

Join WPDH at Revel 32 in Poughkeepsie on June 16 to voice your choice and help us award the crown of king or queen, $1500 cash and 3 grand in promo advertising on WPDH.

Jukebox Junkies, Fred Zepplin, Natasha B and Probable Cause will compete for the crown of king or queen of the Hudson Valley cover bands!

Event is free but you crave the royal treatment, you can upgrade to a VIP Experience to hang in the Rock n Roll Lounge and party like a rock star all night with WPDH. More info here.

The Competing Bands

Jukebox Junkies

Jukebox Junkies formed in 2010 and are your ultimate cover band, playing everything from the 60s to today's current music, from rock to rap, country, dance, hip hop & funk.

Fred Zepplin Band

The Fred Zepplin Band is a 5 piece classic rock cover band from the Hudson Valley. The band has had the same 5 members for over 8 years. Fred Zepplin ukulele -vocals, Alan Paul on bass and vocals, Andreas Humpert on guitar, Eric W Nies on keyboards and vocals and Billy Paschall on drums make up the band. Often mistaken for a Led Zeppelin tribute band, they are a tribute to ALL classic Rock Bands.

Natasha B

Natasha B is a 4-piece rock band from Poughkeepsie, NY formed in 2017. Natasha B is a collection of hard working, hard rock enthusiasts Robert Viola on drums, Marek Vitek guitar, Shaun McKenna on bass and Powerhouse Vocalist/ Natasha Barnes who will grab any rooms attention. Playing a broad mix of covers ranging from Modern Pop, Hard Rock, Motown, Classic Rock, and 90's Alternative. They will keep you dancing and singing all night long!

Probable Cause Band

Formed in 2011, Probable Cause is a rock cover band from New Paltz, NY playing all the smash hits from the 80’s to present day. They have played at Citified for the Met’s pre-show entertainment and at Metlife Stadium for the Jets pre-show entertainment and all throughout and outside New York. As Hudson Valley’s premier party band, your guaranteed to have a good time.

Get out and support these great Hudson Valley cover bands, and pick your favorite on Friday night, June 16 at Revel 32 in Poughkeepsie!