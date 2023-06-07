Enter To Win The Kings And Queens Of Cover Bands VIP Experience at Revel 32

Are you ready for the ultimate Rock N Roll cover band battle? The Kings or Queens of Cover Bands is an event and concert taking place at Revel 32 on June 16th. It's a night full of food, drinks, and live music: You'll also cast your vote to award the King or Queens of Cover Bands, who will win a trophy, a cash prize, advertising on WPDH, and of course bragging rights!

Admission is FREE but get your free tickets now to reserve your space. You can also upgrade to VIP tickets, which get you access to the Rock n Roll Lounge, meet the bands, early admission, and much more!

ENTER TO WIN THE VIP EXPERIENCE

Want to get in on the action? We've got you covered! Enter here to win the ultimate VIP experience, which includes four VIP Tickets with all the perks and a ride in Tigman's Rock N Roll Limo, where he'll pick you up from your house and drive you to the venue! Hang out with Tigman and your friends while watching the best of the best cover bands face off for a night you won't forget!

To enter for your chance to win The Kings and Queens of Cover Bands VIP experience at Revel 32 on June 16th, simply fill out your information below and we will contact you if you're a winner.