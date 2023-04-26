Enter WPDH’s Kings and Queens of Cover Bands

The Hudson Valley is stocked with musical talent and WPDH is searching for the best of the best to go head-to-head in the ultimate cover band faceoff.

We're looking to dub the Kings and Queens of Hudson Valley cover band royalty. We're asking classic rock cover bands to come forward and throw their hats in the ring to compete for the title during our live event at Revel 32 on Friday, June 16th.

First, submit your cover band information below, including a link or uploaded video where we can hear your band performing a classic rock cover. Only bands that submit a link with audio or video of a cover will be considered. From there, the final four bands will be invited to perform live at Revel 32 on June 16th, where the WPDH listeners will crown the ultimate winner of WPDH's Kings and Queens of Cover Bands at a concert as part of Revel 32's Friday Night Live series!

The band that is chosen as the winner by the WPDH listeners in attendance at the June 16th performance will win not only bragging rights but a minimum of $1,500 towards some new gear at a local Hudson Valley Music Shop and $3,000 in advertising to use on WPDH to promote future gigs or just your band!

Some things to know: