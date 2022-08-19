Popular Poughkeepsie Brewery Celebrating Anniversary This Weekend

King's Court Brewing Company will celebrate its anniversary with a big event on Saturday, Aug. 20.

King's Court Brewing Company opened its doors at 40 Cannon St. in the old King's Court Hotel in the city of Poughkeepsie back in 2018, becoming Poughkeepsie's newest craft brewery. Starting with only 4 beers on tap and a lot of ambition, the brewery made it through a Global Pandemic and has thrived.

Beer is brewed on-site with indoor and outdoor seating. They are pet-friendly, and outside food is always welcome.

A Little History About the King's Court Building

The King's Court Hotel was at the former 40 Cannon St site in the mid-1900s and was once an iconic building that provided accommodations for many Bardavon performers and other elites. In the early 1970s, the hotel closed its doors and was turned into King's Court Apartments. The spot lost its former glory days and eventually, it lay vacant.

The site was purchased in 2013 and redeveloped to return it to its former status where it now houses the 40 Cannon Street apartments, a grand lobby, and ground-floor commercial spaces. King's Court Brewing Company occupies approximately 2500 sq ft of the ground floor commercial space.

King's Court 4-Year Anniversary Party

This Saturday, Aug. 20, from 2 pm til close, King's Court Brewing Company will be celebrating their 4-year anniversary in a big way! The all-day event will feature live music starting at 4 pm from Slip Groove, Thailicious Catering Food Truck will be on-site, along with new beers and games.

The King's Court Brewing Company Anniversary Party this Saturday is free to attend and sure to be a fun day! Get out and celebrate this great local business which we hope will continue to thrive for many years to come.

