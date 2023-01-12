Direct from the UK, Europe's top Queen tribute is coming to Poughkeepsie.

One of the greatest rock bands of all time, Queen, was founded in London in 1970 by singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, with bassist John Deacon being brought in before the band recorded their debut album in 1973.

Queen's Rise to Fame

The band first charted in the UK with their second release in 1974 but it was the albums Sheer Heart Attack and A Night at the Opera that would bring the band worldwide success. The single “Bohemian Rhapsody” was a big hit and featured a popular music video.

1977’s News of the World featured “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions”. Queen became one of the biggest stadium rock bands in the world by the 1980s and would go on to sell between 250 and 300 million records worldwide. Queen was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.



There are many Queen tribute bands out on the scene, and some of the best tribute shows out there have been Queen shows. To be able to emulate a singer like Freddie Mercury, and any of the other three amazing musicians including guitarist Brian May takes something special. It is not an easy task, but seem of these tributes certainly make it seem easy.

Get our free mobile app

Killer Queen from the UK

We are excited for the Poughkeepsie debut of Killer Queen, the longest-established Queen tribute out of the UK. The BBC has called Killer Queen "Kings. The Highest of Tributes." One reviewer said, "You're back at Wembley Stadium 1986." Singer Patrick Myers IS Freddie Mercury in Killer Queen.

Killer Queen Playing Poughkeepsie, NY in March

Killer Queen A Tribute to Queen will play MJN Convention Center (formerly Mid Hudson Civic Center) in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:30pm. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan. 13, at 10 am through Ticketmaster and the MJN Convention Center website.

The Best Song From Every Queen Album A thread runs through it all: a hard-won sense of individuality. Queen were a band like no other.