Escape The Hudson Valley For A Discounted Broadway Night With The Kids

Life lately has been extremely pricey. From groceries to gas, and everything in between, the cost of living has definitely been increasing and we have been feeling it.

With that in mind, any opportunity to save a buck or two is one that we will pass along, especially to parents of the Hudson Valley.

This one, though it involves a trip outside the HV and into NYC, may be worth it for the little ones, especially ones that like theater.

"Aladdin" On Broadway Opening Night

Kids' Night On Broadway March 21, 2023

I'll admit that the last time I actually went to a Broadway Show was pre-covid - I went to see Waitress because one of the guys from New Kids on the Block was in it, swoon!

Over the past several years, I have thought how much of a bummer it is that my little one has yet to go to her first Broadway show....though it seems like that will soon change.

The cost of a night out on Broadway can add up quickly, so the opportunity to check out a show with a discount is nice to see. Kids' Night on Broadway - set for Tuesday March 21, 2023 - is a night when kids and teens under 18 can check out a show for free when they are accompanied by a ticketed adult.



The way it works is that 50% off is applied to both tickets, making one free of charge.

25th Annual Kids' Night on Broadway Show Options

The important thing to keep in mind is that there are only certain shows that are eligible for the Kids' Night on Broadway pricing. For 2023, those shows include:

Aladdin

& Juliet

A Beautiful Noise

Bad Cinderella

Bob Dosse's Dancin'

Camelot

Chicago

Hadestown

Hamilton

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Kimberly Akimbo

Leopoldstadt

Life of Pi

The Lion King

MJ The Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Peter Pan Goes Wrong

Shucked

Six

Some Like it Hot

Wicked

More information, as well as links to ticketing can be found on the official Kids' Night on Broadway site, here.

"West Side Story" Broadway Opening Night

Timeout.com reports that due to the Kids' Night on Broadway initiative, 182,747 kids/teens and adults have been able to check out a feee show.

