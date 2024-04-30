Vinyl Collectors Unite: Record & CD Expo Returns To Region

May the 4th be with you for record buying! Get ready for the Spring Danbury Record & CD Expo.

Vinyl collectors are all over the Hudson Valley area and beyond. We all had records growing up, and music fans love collecting vinyl. The popularity of vinyl started to decline with the invention of cassettes, compact discs, and eventually the internet making music downloads available. But there has been a niche resurgence for vinyl in the rock music community in recent years, and it seems that its more popular than ever now! A cool record show is coming up, within an hour drive of the Hudson Valley.

Close to the Hudson Valley in nearby Danbury, is Connecticut's longest-running record show which returns for a Spring show this weekend. Trash American Style's Danbury Record and CD Expo made its long awaited return back in 2022 after going on hiatus for a couple of years due to the COVID pandemic and has had successful fall and spring events ever since. Record lovers are gearing up for another exciting year, with the spring 2024 show this weekend.

Get our free mobile app

Danbury Record & CD Expo Danbury Record & CD Expo loading...

When and Where is the Spring 2024 Danbury Record & CD Expo?



The Spring 2024 Danbury Record & CD Expo returns Saturday, May 4 from 10 am to 4 pm at the VFW Hall 149 in Danbury, CT with all your favorite dealers from throughout New England with tons of used vinyl and so much more rock n roll memorabilia. Admission is $4 and you can get more info here. VFW Hall 149 is located at 5 Byron Street (exit 8 of I 84).

Retro Food Court Options at Danbury Fair in the 80s and 90s...