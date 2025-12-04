Poughkeepsie Boy Earns Praise For Clearing Fire Hydrants

City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department thanked the young boy in a social media post.

Cleaning snow from fire hydrants is crucial for fire safety because it ensures firefighters have quick and easy access to a water source in an emergency. Wasting time digging out a buried hydrant can delay a fire response, and because fire trucks carry a limited amount of water, a clear hydrant is often the only way to put out a larger fire, protecting lives and property.

To clear snow from a fire hydrant, you should remove all snow and ice from the hydrant itself, clear a three-foot radius around it, and shovel a clear path from the street to the hydrant. This helps firefighters access the hydrant quickly during an emergency, as every second counts, and prevents hose kinking or other issues that could slow down their response. Responsibility for this task often falls on the residents nearest to the hydrant.

City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department NY Local 596 took to social media Tuesday posting about a young man named Gavin who was spotted clearing a fire hydrant in the city. They reminded everyone that with the first snow storm of the year to remember to clear out your hydrants. They went on to thank Gavin for making downtown safer and helping make sure the fire department can access hydrants in the neighborhood.

With the first snow storm of the year here please remember to clear out your hydrants. Thank you very much to Gavin who is making downtown safer and helping make sure we can access hydrants in his neighorhood. Thanks little man. Keep up the good work.

Get our free mobile app

11 Christmas Towns in New York to Get You in the Holiday Spirit New York City may be home to the Rockefeller Christmas tree but there are several small towns and villages that will get you in the holiday spirit with all the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Spirit Christmas Pops Up in Poughkeepsie for the Holiday Season Spirit Christmas is officially open for the 2025 holiday season. Take a peek at what you can find at the new Poughkeepsie location this year. Gallery Credit: JBuono