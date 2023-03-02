KFC has announced that they're bringing back something that first appeared in 2010, and went on to become one of the chain's best selling menu items. The last time this was seen on any KFC menus was almost 10 years ago, according to sources. At first, some may have had their doubts though. It is not exactly what one would call a traditional sandwich.

Old Favorite Returns to Hudson Valley Locations

CNN says that KFC will bring back its popular Double Down, which will be available March 6 for a limited time. The two slices of cheese, bacon, and sauce settled in between two fried chicken filets first appeared in 2010, and were last seen for a short time on menus in 2014. It's a bold invention that takes away the bun and instead sticks the chicken on the outside.

CNN says that KFC has sold over million Double Downs since their first appearance.

KFC also announced their adding and removing a few other items from their menus in the coming weeks, as may fast food franchises often do to promote sales. Last summer, the Mac & Cheese Bowl made its return to all KFC locations, for the first time since 2019. If you're wondering what's in one of these things, it's pretty basic and straightforward. The bowls are the restaurant's mac n' cheese side dish, with popcorn chicken and a three cheese blend mixed in.

KFC Hudson Valley Locations

KFC has Hudson Valley locations in Poughkeepsie, Hopewell Junction, Fishkill, Newburgh, Pawling, Kingston, Middletown, Monroe, Carmel, Peekskill, White Plains, West Nyack, Elmsford, and several others in southern Wescthester County. (did we forget any?)