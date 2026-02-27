Comedy Cares Fundraiser Event Set for Poughkeepsie

Comedy Cares fundraiser for Sparrow's Nest to take place at Laugh It Up Comedy Club.

Some of the best comics from the New York and Hudson Valley area will come together for a great cause. Sparrow's Nest in Hopewell Junction, NY, is a non-profit that provides home-cooked meals to families of caregivers and children facing cancer. Founded to ease the burden of daily life, they focus on delivering nutritious, loving meals to those in need within the Hudson Valley area.

Comedy Cares at Laugh It Up Comedy Club

Ken Krantz, Mike Sicoli, Dan McRitchie, and Darion Edwards will all perform at Comedy Cares event Friday, March 6 at 7pm at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie (located inside Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse). Get tickets and info here.

About Ken Krantz:

Growing up the youngest of eight kids he had to be in order to get any attention. He started doing stand up in 2009 and quickly became a fixture on the Tri-State comedy scene. His laid back style combines self-deprecating humor, story- telling, and his take on pop culture and current events.

About Mike Sicoli:

At 27 years-old, Mike Sicoli has amassed an impressive resume for even a comedian twice his age. Mike has worked with industry favorites like Pete Davidson, and Artie Lange. He recently won Catch-a-Rising-Star’s funniest comic competition and performs regularly at clubs around the tri-state area including New York Comedy Club, Caroline’s, and the Taj Mahal in Atlantic City.

About Dan McRitchie:

Dan McRitchie is a veteran stand-up comedian based in the Hudson Valley area of New York. With over 20 years of experience, he is best known for his affiliation with Laugh It Up Comedy Club and for his work in the local comedy scene.

About the Host, Darion Edwards:

Darion Edwards is a rising comedy talent who's been lighting up stages across the tri-state area. He's brought laughs to crowds at Hudson House Distillery, Sugar Hollow Taproom, and beyond with his sharp wit and high-energy sets.

PLEASE SHARE! Everyone knows someone battling cancer. The number of families locally that are affected is staggering. Sparrow's Nest mission is to help these families by providing meals to lessen the stress and burden of having to make family meals after long days of testing, chemo, etc. We will be coming together for a night of laughs on March 6th, with the proceeds going to Sparrow’s Nest. Thank you to Dutchess Roots for sponsoring the night! #comedy #giveback #ComedyCares

Get our free mobile app

The Best Comedy Movie Posters Ever