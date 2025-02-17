Single-Vehicle Weekend Accident in Sullivan County Results in Fatality

Recent months have not been kind for travelers on Hudson Valley roads as a number of accidents have resulted in numerous people being injured in and even some people losing their lives. Another tragic accident of that nature took place over the weekend at a location out in Sullivan County.

Fatal Accident in Sullivan County

This recent accident took place during the late morning hours of Saturday, February 15, 2025 in the town of Liberty in Sullivan County. According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, Troopers from the State Police located in Liberty responded to a one-car motor vehicle collision on Ferndale Loomis Road.

Upon arrival, Troopers discovered an overturned 2019 Chevy pickup truck with one occupant inside. That occupant was identified as 59-year old Charles Shauger of Sparrow Bush, New York.

Mr. Shauger was then extricated from his vehicle and afterward was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center Catskill for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision. Unfortunately, Mr. Shauger's injuries proved to be to severe and he was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

State Trooper Investigation

State Troopers carried out a preliminary investigation which the results indicate what happened prior to the accident occurring. According to the report, Mr. Shauger was traveling westbound Ferndale Loomis Road when he veered to the right, went off the road and then struck a utility poll.

The impact of striking the utility poll is what led to Mr. Shauger and his vehicle overturning. At this time, the investigation into the accident is still ongoing. Anyone who may have information on this investigation are asked to contact State Police Liberty at (845)292-6600.

