Juvenile Suspect in Custody After Fatal Westchester County Double-Stabbing

In recent weeks the news has not been pleasant for teenage adolescents in the Hudson Valley. Multiple juvenile suspects have been taken into police custody in these recent weeks for various felony offenses.

For instance, a juvenile suspect was recently charged with multiple felony offenses for his role in a shooting that took place at Westchester County park last Summer that resulted in two individuals being injured, one fatally in the altercation. You may read our coverage of that story in the provided link below.

Previous Coverage: Teenage Suspect Charged with Murder in 2024 Westchester County Shooting

Now once again we find ourselves looking towards Westchester County and again we are looking at the City of Yonkers as another juvenile suspect has been taken into custody following a fatal double-stabbing that recently took place in the city.

Fatal Stabbing in Yonkers

The incident still under investigation occurred last week on Thursday February 6, 2025. According to the official press release issued by the Yonkers Police Department via their official Facebook page, it was approximately 8pm that night when members of the Yonkers Police responded to a residence located at 136 Lake Avenue for what was described as a "dispute in progress".

When Yonkers Police Officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two wounded male victims, both 16 years of age. Officers quickly began to administer medical aid and soon afterward, both victims were taken to a local hospital. Unfortunately, both individuals injuries proved to severe and they passed away soon after arriving at the hospital.

The Investigation

Detectives from the Yonkers Police Departments Major Case Squad as well as the Digital Forensics Unit, and Crime Scene Unit all arrived to the scene and began an official investigation.

Preliminary findings appear to paint the scene of how the incident played out. According to the press release, one of the victims had entered the establishment and quickly got into a verbal altercation with the suspect. The suspect then reportedly pulled a knife and stabbed the victim one single time in the chest.

The suspect then attempted to flee, but in doing so bumped into the second victim at the residence entrance. The suspect then stabbed the second victim in both the abdomen and the upper chest and then continued fleeing.

With the gathered information from the preliminary investigation, law enforcement now began the search for the suspects. That search would not take very long, as the suspect would be apprehended the following day on February 7, 2025. That suspect was solely identified as a 17-year old resident of Yonkers.

Arraignment and Other Questions

Upon being taken into police custody, the 17-year old suspect is expected to be arraigned Youth Part of Westchester County Court as an Adolescent Offender on two counts of Murder in the 2nd Degree, an A1 Felony.

Police are currently still trying to answer many questions about this tragically fatal encounter, namely what were the circumstances for why this altercation occurred in the first place. Right now though, the only additional information in the press release states that one victim was also a Yonkers resident, while the other was a resident of Queens.

Commissioner Chris Sapienza would issue a response as part of the press release...

We are deeply saddened by the loss of these two young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones during this difficult time...

Sapienza would also give thanks to the members of law enforcement that worked "swiftly and diligently" to apprehend the suspect so quickly in this "senseless tragedy" that has impacted the local community. The investigation will continue and it is possible that more information from this investigation will be available in the future.

